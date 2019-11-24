Fern C. Kapp Fern C. Kapp, 92, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 sur- rounded by loved ones. Fern was born in South River, New Jersey to Charles Alexander Huber and Eleanor (Lizon) Huber on June 28, 1927. Fern was an established and successful realtor in Bradenton for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and her great-nieces. She had a contagious smile and love for life and family. Fern is survived by nieces, Julie Busa (Heath Busa, Bryce, Brinkley and Waverly) of Tampa, FL, Kaycee Huber (Sullivan Huber) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Katelyn Huber of Buffalo, NY, Taylor Young of New Jersey and nephews, Kenneth Charles Huber of CA and Chris Carmine of Idaho. Fern is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eleanor Huber and brother, Kenneth Mark Huber. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by her Caregivers and to Hospice of Bradenton. A Memorial Service will be held 9:30AM, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019