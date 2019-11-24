Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern C. Kapp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fern C. Kapp Fern C. Kapp, 92, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 sur- rounded by loved ones. Fern was born in South River, New Jersey to Charles Alexander Huber and Eleanor (Lizon) Huber on June 28, 1927. Fern was an established and successful realtor in Bradenton for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and her great-nieces. She had a contagious smile and love for life and family. Fern is survived by nieces, Julie Busa (Heath Busa, Bryce, Brinkley and Waverly) of Tampa, FL, Kaycee Huber (Sullivan Huber) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Katelyn Huber of Buffalo, NY, Taylor Young of New Jersey and nephews, Kenneth Charles Huber of CA and Chris Carmine of Idaho. Fern is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eleanor Huber and brother, Kenneth Mark Huber. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by her Caregivers and to Hospice of Bradenton. A Memorial Service will be held 9:30AM, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

Fern C. Kapp Fern C. Kapp, 92, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 sur- rounded by loved ones. Fern was born in South River, New Jersey to Charles Alexander Huber and Eleanor (Lizon) Huber on June 28, 1927. Fern was an established and successful realtor in Bradenton for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and her great-nieces. She had a contagious smile and love for life and family. Fern is survived by nieces, Julie Busa (Heath Busa, Bryce, Brinkley and Waverly) of Tampa, FL, Kaycee Huber (Sullivan Huber) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Katelyn Huber of Buffalo, NY, Taylor Young of New Jersey and nephews, Kenneth Charles Huber of CA and Chris Carmine of Idaho. Fern is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eleanor Huber and brother, Kenneth Mark Huber. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by her Caregivers and to Hospice of Bradenton. A Memorial Service will be held 9:30AM, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close