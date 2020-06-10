Flora Medvetz Flora Medvetz, 102, of Bradenton, FL , ex-wife of the late Robert L. Wiliams and Joseph P. Medvetz, passed away on June 5, 2020 with her family by her side at her home. Flora was born in Phoenixville, PA in 1918. She was the daughter of the late F. Howard and Amanda (Fisher) Bronson. Along with her husband and parents, Flora is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Lea Magnuson, and her husband, Erick Magnusson. Flora is survived by her three sons; Larry Williams and his wife, Pat Williams of Decatur, GA; Craig Medvetz and his wife, Tamara Medvetz of Bradenton, FL; Keith Medvetz of Bradenton, FL; her six grandchildren, and many beloved family and friends. A Private Funeral Service and Burial will be held at Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto, FL. Online condolences at www. Skywaymemorial.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.