Florence Arlene White Florence Arlene White, 91, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2018. Born in Monroe, North Carolina, she lived in Kansas City Missouri until moving to Bradenton in 1967. She loved music, singing, mystery shows and reading. She also enjoyed working in her yard, growing her plants and flowers. Most of all, she loved her family, and the many friends she had. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Delbert Eugene Fraley and Bobby J. White, a son, Robert Lee Fraley, her parents, William and Bessie Warf and nine siblings. She is survived by daughters, Marilyn (John), and Carolyn (William) and son, Michael (Kathy), six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019. For information please call 941-720-0952 for time and place.

