Florence Jean Mrazek, born December 10, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio. She passed away on December 13. 2019 after battling a long term illness. She is predeceased by her husband, Oldrick "Al" Mrazek, a daughter, Elaine Adkins, and a granddaughter, Brianna Paige Lashley. "Flo" Lived most of her adult life in Bradenton and was a stay-at-home mom until her girls were in their teens. She then worked for the U.S. Postal service as a Rural Letter Carrier for many years, After retirement. "Flo" enjoyed spending her summers in Murphy, N.C, and winters in Bradenton. She loved music and dancing, traveling, and just enjoyed life. She is survived by her daughters Judith Lashley and Marcia Rhodes (Bob), there are three Grandchildren, Justine Ference, Patricia Runions, and Adrian Roberts, and three Great-grandchildren, Caitlin, and Cayden Runions and Jordan Ferrence. A good friend ad mother, she will be greatly missed and remembered always. Her cremains will be buried with her husband at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg.

