Florence Jean Mrazek, born December 10, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on December 13. 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Oldrick "Al" Mrazek, a daughter, Elaine Adkins, and a granddaughter, Brianna Paige Lashley. "Flo" lived most of her adult life in Bradenton and was a stay-at-home mom until her girls were in their teens. She then worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a Rural Letter Carrier for many years. After retirement, "Flo" enjoyed spending her summers in Blairsville, GA., and Murphy, N.C., and winters in Bradenton. She loved music and dancing, traveling, and spending quality time with family and friends. She is survived by a sister Carole Zomoida of Maryland, daughters Judith Lashley and Marcia Rhodes (Bob), grandchildren Justine Ference, Patricia Runions, and Adrian Roberts, three great-grandchildren Jordan Ference, Caitlin, and Cayden Runions. A good friend and mother, she will be greatly missed and remembered always. Her cremains will be buried with her husband at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg .

