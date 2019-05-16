Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Bridge Church 4000 75 St. W. Bradenton , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Floss Chaplinsky Floss Chaplinsky was born Florence Farley on July 22, 1933 in Philadelphia Pa. She was the middle of two sisters Lois and Lee. From the very beginning Floss flourished living a life of adventure. Floss married John Chaplinsky, a merchant marine, and they had three children: Mike, Donna and John. Floss also had five grand-children: Jason, Heather, Karissa, Jordan and Garrett and five great-grandchildren: Cadence, Everly, Bree, Ella Mae and Bennett. Floss moved to Bradenton in 1968 starting a new life in paradise. Two years later her husband died and Floss raised her three children as a single parent. The greatest moment in her life was when she received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. From that moment she radiated God's love to everyone she met. Floss joined the staff at Youth for Christ as the office manager and served faithfully for 45 years. Floss was a member at The Bridge Church and loved the worship and messages from the pastor, Mark Alt. We will all miss her smile, her sense of humor, her love and her Godly example. We rejoice knowing she is in the presence of our Heavenly Father with arms raised worshipping him. In memory of Floss, donations can be made in her honor to the ministry she loved so much; Youth for Christ PO Box 123 Bradenton, Fl. 34206 or online at

