Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Gladstone Crim. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd Gladstone Crim Floyd Gladstone Crim, 92, passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born in Winchester, VA to the late Lucy and Floyd Crim Sr. Floyd served his country in the Air Force Division of the U.S. Army during WWII. He then became a purchasing agent for White House National Fruit Products. In 1978, he and his family moved to Bradenton, FL where he became a supervisor for Tropicana and later a USDA Plant Health Inspector. Floyd was a member of Happy Gospel Church. In his spare time, Floyd loved to read, mainly his Bible and books from his extensive Christian collection. He also loved the beach and laying in sun. Floyd was preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years, Cora Wells Crim; brother, Rev. Frank Crim; step-son, Rick Chenoweth and son-in-law, Terry Webster, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Vivian Crim; children, Thomas Crim, Marilyn Boyce and her husband, Pete, and Sharon Webster; step-daughter, Donna Dobbs and her husband, Ronald; grandchildren, Natalie Wall and her husband, William, and Derek Boyce and his wife, Leandra; step-grand- children, Amber Floyd and her husband, Justin, and Scott Chenoweth; great-grandson, Luke Daniel Boyce; and step-great-granddaughters, Aubrey Floyd and Jocelyn Floyd. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11AM, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Shenandoah Memorial Park with a luncheon to follow at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. A Private Memorial Service will be held in Florida. For more information go to www.smithandwilliamsk

Floyd Gladstone Crim Floyd Gladstone Crim, 92, passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born in Winchester, VA to the late Lucy and Floyd Crim Sr. Floyd served his country in the Air Force Division of the U.S. Army during WWII. He then became a purchasing agent for White House National Fruit Products. In 1978, he and his family moved to Bradenton, FL where he became a supervisor for Tropicana and later a USDA Plant Health Inspector. Floyd was a member of Happy Gospel Church. In his spare time, Floyd loved to read, mainly his Bible and books from his extensive Christian collection. He also loved the beach and laying in sun. Floyd was preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years, Cora Wells Crim; brother, Rev. Frank Crim; step-son, Rick Chenoweth and son-in-law, Terry Webster, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Vivian Crim; children, Thomas Crim, Marilyn Boyce and her husband, Pete, and Sharon Webster; step-daughter, Donna Dobbs and her husband, Ronald; grandchildren, Natalie Wall and her husband, William, and Derek Boyce and his wife, Leandra; step-grand- children, Amber Floyd and her husband, Justin, and Scott Chenoweth; great-grandson, Luke Daniel Boyce; and step-great-granddaughters, Aubrey Floyd and Jocelyn Floyd. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11AM, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Shenandoah Memorial Park with a luncheon to follow at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. A Private Memorial Service will be held in Florida. For more information go to www.smithandwilliamsk empsville.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close