Floyd H. Phillips of Myakka City, Florida passed away on June 14, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Ann Phillips, of 50 years, and their children; Cynthia, Harry, Valerie, Christopher, Jason, and Patrick and step-son Jerry. As well as by his two brothers Claude and Jerry, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Floyd served his county in the United States Air Force. Him and his wife have a long history with Bethany Baptist Church of Myakka City. When he wasn't spending time with his wife and children, you could always find him in the yard. He was an avid gardener, he enjoyed watching his creations grow. He was also a Master Carpenter, he would build furniture, buildings, and churches. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church of Myakka City. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with services being held at 11:00 a.m
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 19, 2019