Floyd David Lee Laycock, of Bradenton, FL, went to heaven on Sept. 3, 2019, at the young age of 26. Floyd was born on Dec. 12, 1992 to Tonya Hoffstetter and Herbert Laycock in Bradenton, FL. He was a lifetime member of Samoset First Baptist Church. Floyd lived life to the fullest. He was an avid motorcycle rider; he loved working on his Mustangs. He also belonged to the Bike Club 941 Riderz. He loved his family wholeheartedly. Floyd is survived by his mom Tonya Hoffstetter; dad Herbert Laycock; grandfather Larry Hoffstetter of Zephryhills, FL; grandmother Anna Davis of Terra Haute, IN; brothers Larry Laycock, Charles Laycock, and David Laycock and sister Aerial Laycock, all of Bradenton, FL; two nephews, Larry Laycock and Baby Herbie Laycock; one niece, Amelia Laycock, also of Bradenton; and a large number of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation service will be held Sat., Sep. 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Samoset First Baptist Church, 3200 15th St E , Bradenton. Service will begin at 1:00 pm, and the burial will be at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US Hwy 19 N, Palmetto. Condolences can be made online at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 13, 2019