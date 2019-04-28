Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd R. Smith Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FLOYD R. SMITH SR. "COWBOY" June 20, 1947 April 22, 2019 Floyd R. Smith, Sr., age 71, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019. Floyd passed away peacefully at home with his wife of 48 years, Patricia and their children and grandchildren beside him. Born in Sewanee, Tenn., Floyd and his family moved to Oneco, Fla., when he was six years old. He is survived by his wife Pat, daughter, Kimberlee Taylor (Leland), son, Floyd Smith, Jr., (Robby) grandchildren, Bryce Anderson (Sierra), Kaylee Anderson, Linsey Taylor, Colby Smith and one great-grandchild due in October. Plus two sisters, Grace Casteel and Brenda Copeland, one brother, Roy Smith. Floyd was truly a soft hearted cowboy that never met a stranger, always willing to do whatever he could for his family and many, many friends. He was a rancher and farmer for many years, owned his own dump truck business for 14 years. Floyd enjoyed riding through his pastures everyday checking his cows and horses, riding around Ellenton, Palmetto and Parrish visiting with his many friends catching up on all the gossip, going fishing with his brother, Roy and granddaughter, Kaylee and spending as much time as he could with his kids and grandkids. Floyd liked having a Bar-B-Q and get together so he could cook-up his famous chicken that everyone enjoyed. He was a wonderful, loving, caring and unique man that touched so many in our community. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Service: Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at 2 5PM at Bayside Community Church, 15800 SR 64, Bradenton, FL. Celebration of Life at the Woods barn following Service: 4720 17th St E., Palmetto, Florida. Funeral Arrangements by Alan Moore Funeral Home Palmetto, Florida.

