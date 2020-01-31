Floyd Thomas Pratt Floyd Thomas Pratt, 74, a resident of Hardee County for 24 years coming from Sullivan, Missouri; passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. He was born in St. Louis County, Missouri on January 3, 1948. Floyd worked as an Insurance Agent for some time until he found his true calling and passion for genealogy. He was Mormon by faith and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Theodore Pratt. Survivors include his loving wife, Goldie Marie Pratt of Wauchula, FL; mother, Dorothy Pratt of St. Claire, MO; son, Christopher Shawn Pratt (Jennifer) of CA; daughters; Crystal Hopson (James) of New York; Laura Deanee Valentine (Jason) of Orlando, FL; as well as eight grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will be at Wauchula Cemetery.

