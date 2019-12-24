Frances A. Bootsma Frances A. Bootsma, age 90, passed away peacefully at Westminster Towers, in Bradenton FL, on December 22, 2019. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, George Bootsma. She is survived by seven children; June (Pete) Zwier, David Bootsma, Karen (Dana) Pope, Sharon (Mark) Hansen, Linda (Dan) Wolfson, Sandy (Ken) Scheeringa and Randy (Cindy) Bootsma, as well as, fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Frances was a 57 year member of Bradenton Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be 10:00AM - 12:00PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. A Celebration of Her Life Service at 2:00PM, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Bradenton Christian Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to S.O.L.V.E Maternity Homes or Bradenton Christian School Tuition Assistance Fund. Condolences to www.brownandsons funeral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 24, 2019