Frances A. Fields
July 27, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Frances A. Fields, 97, passed away July 27, 2020. Frances was born July 5, 1923 in Dalton, MA. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She is predeceased by her husband, William J. Fields. She is survived by her son, William (Carlene) Fields; daughter, Marcia (Ron) Kasuba; grandchildren; Kerri (Jim) Kelley, Andrew Finkelstein and Renee Finkelstein and great-grandchildren, Michael, Christopher and Caitlin.
Services will be held at a later date in Dalton, MA. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.