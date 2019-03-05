Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frances Eloy Sigler Frances Eloy Sigler, age 100, of Bradenton, Fla., and formerly of Frankton, IN, passed away February 27, 2019 at Surrey Place in Bradenton, Fla., after a long, full life. She was born June 4, 1918 in Elwood, IN, the daughter of Dale and Gloie Mae (Etchison) Flora. Frances grew up on a farm near Elwood, IN and later moved to a farm she and Jack purchased near Frankton, IN to raise their family. She graduated from Frankton High School in 1935 and Ball State Teachers College in 1939. Frances married Jack L. Sigler on February 28, 1941. She helped on the farm, keeping the financial records for many years, and taught math, business, typing, and shorthand classes at Frankton High School over a 40 year period. She retired from teaching in the late 1970's, and she and Jack built a home in Florida in 1980 to enjoy the warm winters. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Bradenton, Fla., in February 1991. Frances had many hobbies and interests that she shared with her children and grandchildren over the years, including a love for photography, crocheting, playing the organ, and many other crafts. She kept busy in retirement with her hobbies, traveling, enjoying time visiting with family, and being involved with her church at Emanuel United Methodist Church in Bradenton, FL. She was a woman of strong Christian faith and was a longtime member of the Frankton First United Methodist Church. She was involved in many organizations and volunteer work over her lifetime. Frances was very active during her time at Ball State College, serving as an officer for the Math Club, Pi Omega Pi Honor Society, and Kappa Kappa Sorority. She was also active in women's sports while at Ball State including being a member of the Women's Athletic Association, playing basketball, serving as goalie on the hockey team, and catcher on the softball team. She was also involved in 4-H attending the Purdue 4-H Club Round-up in 1936, and she spent many summers helping her children and grandchildren with 4-H projects. Born in 1918 with a life that spanned over 100 years, Frances impacted many people with her love for teaching and encouraging others. She led a full life covering a time before electricity was common in homes and horses were used for transportation and work on the farm, to a time that included her using computers and cell phones. It was indeed a life well lived. She was endeared by her family and those that knew her. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Frances' family legacy includes five children, Anita Jean Hobbs of Frankton, IN, Barbara June Sigler of Bradenton, FL, Thomas Sigler (Paula) of Hernando, FL, Ronald Sigler (Debbie) of Spicewood, TX, and Mark Sigler (DeeDee) of Frankton, IN; 11 grand-children, Randy Hobbs (Lisa) of Frankton, IN, Debbie Wood (Keith) of Tipton, William Deutsch of Elwood, IN, Michelle Posewitz (Shawn) of Baraboo, WI, Sonya Sigler (Keir Morgan) of San Carlos, CA, Shane Sigler (Lena) of Singapore, Renee O'Neal of Louisville, KY, Robyn Sigler (Chuck Morrill) of Omaha, NE, Janelle Fereday (Brett) of Spicewood, TX, Amber Cole (Chris) of Frankton, IN and Adam Sigler of Alexandria; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack L. Sigler in 1994; sister, Marilyn Brown in 2018; and three grandchildren, Wendy Beaman, Jennifer Sigler, and Jonathan Sigler. Frances' family would like to thank two very dear friends in Bradenton that provided many years of love and friendship, Linda Hughes and Gayla Grimes-Harbolt. A Funeral Service Celebrating Frances' Life was conducted March 5, 2019 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood, IN with Rev. Gary Simmons officiating. Burial took place in Elwood City Cemetery. Visitation was held March 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions: Frankton First United Methodist Church through the funeral home or Emanuel United Methodist Church, 5115 Cortez Road West, Bradenton, FL 34210. For more information please go to copherfesler-

