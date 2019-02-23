Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frances Larson Thompson Peterson Frances Larson Thompson Peterson "Fran", 89, of Bradenton, Fla., and Chelmsford MA passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 with her family at her side at her daughter & son-in-law's home in Chelmsford MA after a long illness. Fran was a loving mother and grandmother. She was kind, gentle and energetic woman who was an inspiration to all. She will be deeply missed but leaves a legacy of wonderful memories. Fran has said that death is more universal than life as everyone dies but not everyone lives. And live she did, to the fullest. Fran was born on April 3, 1929 to Sophia M. Larson in Falconer, NY and graduated from Falconer High School. She attended Jamestown Community College for accounting and real estate. Fran worked for the Jamestown Post Journal for ten years and the Ironstone Restaurant. She owned and operated the Boniwood Restaurant for many years with her late husband, Lehman G. "Pete" Peterson before retiring to Florida in 1980. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Thompson Francisco (Jim) and three grandchildren, Emily, Jennifer and Matthew of Washington DC, Ithaca NY, and Chelmsford, MA, a sister, Mary Fedorka of Bradenton, FL, several nieces and nephews and so many dear friends. Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence J. "Tommy" Thompson, 1975, her second husband, Lehman G. "Pete" Peterson, 1996 and daughter Sharon A. Thompson, 2008, her parents, a brother, Dr. Edwin Larson, two sisters, Bertha and Maxine, two nephews, Timothy Watson and Dr. Nicholas Fedorka and a niece, Diane Sykes. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Fran for her Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Paulist Center, 5 Park St. Boston, MA. Memorials to be held in Jamestown, NY and Bradenton, FL later this Spring. The family suggests that Memorials be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Natick, MA 01760, , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, Paulist Center, 5 Park Street, Boston, MA 02108 . For more information please visit:www.concordfuneral.com

Frances Larson Thompson Peterson Frances Larson Thompson Peterson "Fran", 89, of Bradenton, Fla., and Chelmsford MA passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 with her family at her side at her daughter & son-in-law's home in Chelmsford MA after a long illness. Fran was a loving mother and grandmother. She was kind, gentle and energetic woman who was an inspiration to all. She will be deeply missed but leaves a legacy of wonderful memories. Fran has said that death is more universal than life as everyone dies but not everyone lives. And live she did, to the fullest. Fran was born on April 3, 1929 to Sophia M. Larson in Falconer, NY and graduated from Falconer High School. She attended Jamestown Community College for accounting and real estate. Fran worked for the Jamestown Post Journal for ten years and the Ironstone Restaurant. She owned and operated the Boniwood Restaurant for many years with her late husband, Lehman G. "Pete" Peterson before retiring to Florida in 1980. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Thompson Francisco (Jim) and three grandchildren, Emily, Jennifer and Matthew of Washington DC, Ithaca NY, and Chelmsford, MA, a sister, Mary Fedorka of Bradenton, FL, several nieces and nephews and so many dear friends. Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence J. "Tommy" Thompson, 1975, her second husband, Lehman G. "Pete" Peterson, 1996 and daughter Sharon A. Thompson, 2008, her parents, a brother, Dr. Edwin Larson, two sisters, Bertha and Maxine, two nephews, Timothy Watson and Dr. Nicholas Fedorka and a niece, Diane Sykes. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Fran for her Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Paulist Center, 5 Park St. Boston, MA. Memorials to be held in Jamestown, NY and Bradenton, FL later this Spring. The family suggests that Memorials be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Natick, MA 01760, , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, Paulist Center, 5 Park Street, Boston, MA 02108 . For more information please visit:www.concordfuneral.com Funeral Home Concord Funeral Home

Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP

Concord , MA 01742

978-369-3388 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Concord Funeral Home Concord , MA 978-369-3388 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.