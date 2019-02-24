Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Manfredo. View Sign

Frances Manfredo Frances Manfredo, 91, formerly of Bradenton, FL and Chicago, IL, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born September 10, 1927 in Chicago, IL to the late Anthony and Maria DiMarco. Frances moved to Calumet City in 1952 and to Bradenton, FL in 1989. She attended Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton, where she was a member of the choir for 22 years and served as a Eucharist Minister. Frances did volunteer services at nursing homes for several years and was a member of the Rosary Makers. On April 26, 1952 in Chicago, Frances married Frank Manfredo who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her children, Antoinette Boyle and Frank J. (Mary) Manfredo; grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan Carney) Stump, and Julie Stump and many nieces and nephews. Frances was also preceded in death by her sister, Jennie Phillips and brother, Samuel N. DiMarco. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00PM Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Mass will be 9:30AM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 with Interment at Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto, FL.

