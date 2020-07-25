Frances RobertsJuly 25, 1944 - July 20, 2020Bradenton, FL -Frances 'Francie' Marie Rapone Roberts entered the presence of the Lord on July 20, 2020. She was born to Mary and Andy Rapone of Bradenton, Florida on July 25, 1944. She attended Manatee High School where she enjoyed being part of the Drill Team for the Fighting 'Canes She also went to St Joseph's Catholic School, a church she continued to be a faithful member of for the rest of her life.Frances met her husband, Ken Roberts, in Scottsdale, Arizona. They were married in Arizona and lived there until the '80's when they returned to Florida to be closer to family. She retired from her job at Harley Middle School in Bradenton FL, continuing to support causes close to her heart. As a survivor of breast cancer, she made herself available to those struggling with the disease.Her favorite way to stay in shape was line dancing - she loved country music!She is preceded in death by her three sisters; Audrey Talmon (Don) of Plant City,FL, Janet Logue (Mason) of Chiefland, FL and Virginia Rapone of Palmetto, FL. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Roberts, her five nieces and nephews and their families.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, bcrf.org
.