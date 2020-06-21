Frances S. Reemelin April 29, 1945 June 6, 2020 Frances Swicegood Reemelin, passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1945 in Larchmont, New York to the late M. Righton and Matilda Swicegood. She met her husband of 53 years, Commander Thomas E. Reemelin, USN (Ret) while attending Vernon Court College in Newport, RI. Together they enjoyed raising a family, volunteering at church, and traveling the world. She is survived by her sister, Anne Schwanda, two sons; Matthew Reemelin (Flagstaff, AZ), Mark Reemelin (Bradenton, FL), daughter, Tyler Bruner (Annapolis, MD), and six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place in Palmetto, FL later this summer and she, along with her recently deceased husband, will be interred at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Donations may be made to the Class of 1963 Center for Academic Excellence.



