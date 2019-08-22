97, of Palmetto, FL took her eternal rest on August 14, 2019. Mrs. Frances was the wife of the Late Johnny Simpson, Sr and was preceded in death by several children: Mary Alice Simpson-Strong, Johnny Simpson, Jr., James Zach “Sporty” Simpson, Lillie B. Simpson-Yarn and Johnnie Mae Simpson-McPherson. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, David (Sherrye) Simpson, Leon (Patricia) Simpson, Palmetto, FL, two daughters Rosemary Simpson-Mosely, Palmetto, FL and Carolyn Simpson Moore, Newark, NJ, son-in-law Alonzo “Chilly” Strong, Palmetto, FL, daughters-in-law, Matilda Cooper-Simpson, Palmetto, FL and Carolyn Thomas, Bradenton, FL; 35 grandchildren, 97 great-grandchildren and 44 gret-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation is 5pm-8pm Friday, August 23rd at Turner Chapel AME Church, 317 11th Street W. Palmetto and Services are Noon Saturday at Bible Baptist Church, Palmetto, 1720 6th Ave W. Palmetto. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 22, 2019