Francis "Frank" Coseglia Francis "Frank" Coseglia left this earthly home January 23, 2020 at the age of 87, surrounded by his family. He is survived by wife, Sandra, sister, Barbara Walsh (Dave), daughter, Belinda Heffernan (Jim), daughter, Donna Cole (Allen), son, Frankie Coseglia (Linda), grandchildren; Christina Turberville (Wade), Christopher Heffernan, Roy "Bud" Albright, Evan Albright, great- grandchildren; Leah Heffernan, Travis Turberville, Zack Turberville, Destiny Turberville and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Florence Zack Coseglia, sister, Gloria Karis (George), parents, Barbato "Ben" and Antoinette Coseglia. Frank grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey and moved to Alabama in 1953 where he was a co-founder in Tri-Cities Manufacturing and an active member of the law enforcement community as a Sheriff Reserve and later becoming an Investigator for Tuscumbia City Police Department. He married Florence Zack Coseglia in 1954 and raised his family in Sheffield, AL. He later retired. After his retirement he married Sandra in 2004 and moved to Palmetto, Florida. He was business owner and entrepreneur, active in his Church, Family of God United Methodist Church, Elks Lodge, as well as, numerous hobbies including, scuba diving, motor cycling, go kart racing, stock car racing, boating, piloting, model air planes with Manatee County Radio Controllers, working with Tennessee walking horses, raising beagles, and too many more to list. He was a very loving and giving man that touched many lives along the way. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 11:00AM at Family of God United Methodist Church in Palmetto, Florida.

