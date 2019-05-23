Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-886-9899 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ron Young Frank Ronald "Ron" Young, 88, of Cumming, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Ron was born in Logansport, Indiana on May 5, 1931 to the late Donald R. and Pearl "Pedy" Borden Young. He graduated from Logansport High School and attended Kansas State University. In high school, he was very active in many organizations and sports. He left college in 1950 to enter the roofing contracting business in Bradenton, Florida. Before leaving Logansport, he had fallen in love with Betty Lovell, whom he had gone to school with since third grade. They were married on November 26, 1950 at their home in Bradenton, Florida. Ron was a member of the Masons and Egypt Temple Shrine. He taught sports at the Bradenton Boys Club for over 15 years and served on the Board of Directors. In addition, Ron was active in the DeSoto Celebration. In 1963, Ron sold his interest in the roofing company and joined Flintkote Corporation and transferred to Atlanta in 1967. In 1982, Flintkote was sold and Ron became interested in the oil refining business where he spent many years before retiring as General Manager. Ron and Betty built a new home in Cumming, Georgia in 1989. Ron loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, boating and golf. He is preceded in death by his wonderful and beautiful wife, Betty (2018). Ron loved his family and had a very happy family life and wonderful friends. Ron is survived by his sons, Donald Alfred Young (Christine) and Gary Lee Young (Vicki), grand- children, Wendy Anthony (Russ), Bryan Young (Ginny), Nathan Young (Tanya) and Julie Beattie (Jason); great- grandchildren, Anna and Davis Young; Talley, Lilly and Koch Young; Chandler and Addison Beattie and Reese Anthony. Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM with a 11AM Memorial Service in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Ron's memory to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta or Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Georgia. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899. www.mcdonaldandson. com

