Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Rudolf Erich Kremps. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Rudolf Erich Kremps Frank Rudolf Erich Kremps, of NW Bradenton, FL, 58, born February 2, 1961, passed away July 09, 2019 at his home with his devoted wife by his side. He was born in Altena, Germany and came to this country in 1995. He resided in Holmes Beach before settling down in NW Bradenton. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lesley; his faithful canine, Max; two children, Christopher & Franziska and two grandchildren, Paul & Lucy. Frank was a successful and proud owner of his HVAC Company, Florida Service Heating & Cooling, Inc. Frank was known for his devotion to family & friends. Frank's second family were all the men and women he worked with while employed with Manatee County at the Port Manatee Detention Facility. Frank enjoyed everyone, but the group from there were so special to him. He also worked for Climatic Conditioning Co., Inc. and was grateful for the help and support they gave him. Frank enjoyed fishing, boating, entertaining friends and satisfying his palette with fine German cuisine. We will all remember "The German" for his bigger than life personality, booming laugh, gadget guru, creative solution to almost any mechanical situation, a hardworking man and his generous spirit. A Celebration of Life will be held for Frank from 2PM until 4PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St W, Bradenton FL 34209. Condolences to

Frank Rudolf Erich Kremps Frank Rudolf Erich Kremps, of NW Bradenton, FL, 58, born February 2, 1961, passed away July 09, 2019 at his home with his devoted wife by his side. He was born in Altena, Germany and came to this country in 1995. He resided in Holmes Beach before settling down in NW Bradenton. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lesley; his faithful canine, Max; two children, Christopher & Franziska and two grandchildren, Paul & Lucy. Frank was a successful and proud owner of his HVAC Company, Florida Service Heating & Cooling, Inc. Frank was known for his devotion to family & friends. Frank's second family were all the men and women he worked with while employed with Manatee County at the Port Manatee Detention Facility. Frank enjoyed everyone, but the group from there were so special to him. He also worked for Climatic Conditioning Co., Inc. and was grateful for the help and support they gave him. Frank enjoyed fishing, boating, entertaining friends and satisfying his palette with fine German cuisine. We will all remember "The German" for his bigger than life personality, booming laugh, gadget guru, creative solution to almost any mechanical situation, a hardworking man and his generous spirit. A Celebration of Life will be held for Frank from 2PM until 4PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St W, Bradenton FL 34209. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close