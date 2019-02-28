63, of Bradenton, FL, transitioned on February 24, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, March 1, at Restoration and Deliverance, 1938 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL.Reflections will be held 5-7PM. Services are 11:00AM March 2, 2019 at First Community C.O.G.I.C, 1107 29th St E, Palmetto, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie Freeman.
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 28, 2019