Frankie Freeman

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie Freeman.

63, of Bradenton, FL, transitioned on February 24, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, March 1, at Restoration and Deliverance, 1938 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL.Reflections will be held 5-7PM. Services are 11:00AM March 2, 2019 at First Community C.O.G.I.C, 1107 29th St E, Palmetto, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960
Funeral Home
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.