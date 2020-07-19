Franklin Marvin Cantrell Franklin Marvin Cantrell was born February 8, 1946 to Merriman Marvin and Hannah Moore Sasser Cantrell in St. Augustine, FL. In 1955 the family moved to Bradenton, FL. A graduate of Manatee High School, he later received an arts degree from Manatee Junior College. Frank was a nature lover and found deep satisfaction as a state groundskeeper for 28 years at the Ringling Museum of Art. Along with his advocacy for civil rights and the LGBTQ Community, Frank had a passion for the written word. Several of his poems and short stories were published in literary anthologies. Frank passed from this world on April 2 of this year. He is survived by his cousin, John Hendrix and wife, Ilse Hendrix of Charlottesville, VA. Donations may be made to Also Youth at 1470 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236.



