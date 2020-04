Fred Lewit Davis Sr. Devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, "Papa", Fred Lewit Davis Sr., was called to be with Our Lord and Savior, on April 16, 2020. He was born on a farm in Parrish, FL on February 25, 1928, the son of the late James A. and Lillie Davis, and was rumored to be a whopping 15lbs. Fred enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1946 with service in the Atlantic Theatre. He met the love of his life, Mildred Capo, whom he married on October 21, 1950. After the Navy, Fred spent most of his life working in the tile industry, managing the distribution warehouse for Drew Tile, before retiring (twice) in 1990. Upon retirement, Fred and Mildred, relocated to Okeechobee, FL were he became a highly sought after tile contractor. After retiring for the 3rd time, Fred and Mildred, moved to Melrose, FL in 2007 where he kept busy in his beautiful sprawling yard and fruitful garden. He was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church of Melrose, and was steadfast in his faith. In 2017, they made their return to Bradenton, FL where he enjoyed spending quality time with his friends and family, until his hardworking hands were put to rest. Fred was strong in body, mind, and commitment. He fulfilled every obligation he ever undertook and his word was his bond. He relished in the good things in life including gardening, music, fishing, food, bogos, and friends, but especially family. He would never shy away from hard work, in fact he enjoyed it and could fix just about anything. Fred never met a stranger and had no enemies. He was loyal, humble, patient, wise, nurturing and compassionate. He loved incomparably, gave generously, helped unselfishly. His innate integrity and awe-inspiring ability to love unconditionally, made him an exemplary patriarch. He was a teacher of all things and his methods were simple. Fred taught by example, leaving an indelible mark on this world. His profoundly powerful legacy will endure the test of time and we will honor him by striving to emulate it. Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years Mildred, four devoted children; Deborah Conner of Melrose, FL, Fred L. Davis II (Jeanne) of Bradenton, FL, Jeanne Murray (Lloyd) of Indianapolis, IN, Shelley Davis of North Carolina, Burton Conner Sr., of Ft. Pierce, FL, a beloved brother, Jesse Davis (Lorene) of Live Oak, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was a devoted grandfather to twelve grandchildren and "Papa" to ten great-grandchildren. Fred was preceded in death by thirteen siblings. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Fred's Life will be held at a later date, for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be directed to the Disabled American Veterans at DVA.org