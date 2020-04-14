Fred Meyer Jr. On Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, Fred Meyer, Jr., went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. By God's grace he is now with his beautiful bride, Lillian, his first-born son, John, and his dear sister, Bernice. Fred was born on June 11, 1921 in New York, New York to his beloved parents, Fred Meyer, Sr., and Rachel Ansbacher Meyer. He was a graduate of New Rochelle HS and a proud veteran of World War II. He loved telling stories of his Navy days and of meeting the love of his life, Lillian, who he was faithfully married to for almost 65 years. Fred was the Owner and President of Carman-Dunne, Inc. of Lynbrook, NY for many years and resided on Long Island until he retired to Holmes Beach, FL. Fred was a member of Northwest Baptist Church for many years, where he served as a Deacon, and later Roser Memorial Church. He was also an active member at the Key Royale Club, where he played many rounds of golf. Fred was very fond of all of his friends and valued his time with them. Known for his storytelling, sense of humor, generosity, grateful heart, and love of family. Fred was greatly loved and a joy to all who knew him, and he loved them in return. Survived by his daughter, Patricia K. Toscano and husband, John; son, James M. Meyer and wife, Pam; daughter, Susan M. Meyer; daughter, Jeanne KM Junjulas and husband, Chris; niece, Laura Purcell and husband, John; thirteen grandchildren; soon to be thirteen great-grand- children; and life-long friend, Grace Callahan. He will be missed for all of our days. As he would sign off on all his letters to family in a cryptogram "My heart pants for you." In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Igloo Skaters, 13 Juniper Drive Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 14, 2020