Fred W. Geldmaker Fred W. Geldmaker, 94, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Wyckoff, NJ, died peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ, Fred lived for 20 years in Wyckoff, NJ before relocating his family to Bradenton, FL where he lived for more than 50 years. Before his retirement, he was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Wyckoff, NJ and Bradenton, FL. Fred proudly served in the US Navy during World War II aboard the "King of the Oilers" the USS Chiwawa. Fred was an active member of the Bayshore Gardens Community Church, American Legion and Retired Postal Workers. Fred was predeceased by his wife, Joann (nee Reitsma) of 56 years in 2005. Surviving are his four children; Fred W. Geldmaker, III and his wife, Kathleen of Moon Township, PA; Bethany J. Geldmaker, Ph.D. and her husband, William O. Quirey, Jr. Esq. of Richmond, VA; Gretchen Johns M.D. and her husband, Thomas D. Johns Ph.D. of Jacksonville, FL., and Jonathan A. Geldmaker and his wife, Tammy, of Elizabeth City, NC. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Timothy, William, Laura, Gaelyn, Erika, Aimee, Brittany, Samuel and Stephanie and two great- grandchildren; Giuliana and Noelle. Interment will be at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Fair Lawn, NJ. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory may be made to: The American Legion. Please request your donation be targeted to the local Bradenton / Manatee County because Fred's military service was so important to him. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com