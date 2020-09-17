Frederic C. BartonFebruary 1, 1928 - September 13, 2020Holmes Beach, FL - Frederic C. Barton, III of Holmes Beach, FL (formerly of Toms River, NJ) passed away on September 13, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born February 1, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT to Helen (Kaplan) and Frederic C. Barton, Jr.Fred joined the U. S. Navy upon graduation from Ridgewood (NJ) high school and served aboard the Experimental Patrol Craft Escort (Rescue) EPCE(R)-852 from 1946-48. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1950 and was on active duty until 1952. He remained in the Marine Corps Reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1958. He carried that Marine Corps discipline throughout his life, right down to his crew-cut. Fred was a heavy equipment operator, retiring from the Sambol Construction Corporation, Toms River in 1989. Having had enough of cold winters and plowing snow, he and the love of his life, Deborah moved to Holmes Beach, FL in 1992. As he would say, they didn't start looking for a place to retire until they stopped seeing signs that said "Bridge Freezes Before Roadway". Fred was an avid fisherman and enjoyed building his own fishing poles and lures when not on the water. He also enjoyed swimming, playing poker with his grandchildren and whistling "This Old Man", the unofficial theme song of Lieutenant Columbo. He was a great Dad, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather who passed his love of fishing on to future generations.Fred was preceded in death by his parents (he always chuckled when he read an obituary about a 90+ year old and it mentioned their parents passed before them) and sisters; Lois Crane and Maryanne Rasmussen. Fred is survived by his wife of 68 years, Deborah (Moffett); his son, Robert and wife, Lynn of Toms River, NJ, their children; Robert and wife, Amanda of Toms River, NJ, their children; Owen, Anna and Olivia; Lindsay Thorvaldsen and husband, Daniel of Toms River, NJ, their children; Hollis, Mallory and Andie; John and wife, Christine of Forked River, NJ, their children; Emily and Jamie; Sadie Barton of Lexington, KY; his daughter, Janice Lopez and husband, Robert of Holmes Beach, FL; his daughter, Susan Soltys and husband, Paul of Seaside Park, NJ and his son, Eric Barton and wife, Diana of Cody, WY. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be private.