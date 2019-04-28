Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick H. Moore. View Sign Service Information Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 (727)-822-2059 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick H. Moore Frederick H. Moore, passed away peacefully April 21, 2019, in the company of his loving wife, Debbie. He rose into the hands of the Lord to take him home on Easter morning at sunrise. Fred was born October 3, 1942 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is predeceased by his parents, Hannibal and Marie Moore and sister, Susan. Fred moved to St. Petersburg in 1960. Fred's career focused on residential architecture and land development. He greatly valued his work experience with several local companies including Harvard & Jolly Architects, Randy Wedding and Associates, and Bruce Williams Homes before venturing out on his own. He designed many custom homes in Northeast St. Petersburg. In 1987 Fred and Debbie moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia. Being very involved in the community, work and friends, they found their "second" home. Fred enjoyed studying American History and in particular the Civil War. He developed a fondness for designing southern style homes and studied the architecture of old homes and buildings in the Fredericksburg area. They returned to Florida in 1998 to assist with the care of his parents. Fred continued his drafting and architectural work for custom homes on the beaches extending south to Longboat Key. Fred's passions included cooking, fishing, golf and spending time with family and friends. Fred is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Bridge-Moore and many family members: Ann Bridge, John and Mimi Bridge, Lorin and Patty Bridge, Nancy and Don King, seven wonderful nieces and nephews and their ten absolutely beautiful children. He often said that we are so blessed and thankful to have such loving family and friends. As one of his dear friends said "Heaven welcomes another angel". A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held May 7, 2019 at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home located at 2201 Dr. MLK Street North St. Petersburg, FL 33704. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be at 5:00 PM and a Memorial Service will be at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg, 600 First Ave N, Suite 201, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

