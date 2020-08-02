1/
Frederick Shorey
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Frederick Shorey
July 20, 1941 - July 25, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Frederick Christopher Shorey, 79, Bradenton, passed away on July 25, 2020. Born July 20, 1941 in Bridgetown, Barbados, he moved to London, England before coming to Bradenton in 1988.
Frederick was a retired CNA and longtime member of the NAACP Manatee Chapter. He was also a faithful member of the Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle.
Public Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 8, at Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel, located at 1015 14th Street West in Bradenton. He will be laid to rest at Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto. A reception will be held at 3 p.m. at the Bradenton Dream Center, located at 1816 9th Street West in Bradenton.
RSVP is required for the reception by August 6. Please RSVP at fshoreyreception@yahoo.com. Social distancing and masks are required. Flowers may be sent to Shannon Funeral Home.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 746-2111
