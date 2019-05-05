Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick W. McKrill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick W. McKrill, age 94, passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born in Warsaw, Indiana in 1924. Fred served in the US Navy during WWII as a Navy Radarman on an LST. He was also a Post Master in Atwood, IN. Fred was preceded in death by his son, David at the age of 9 and his first wife of 51 years, Berdetta. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Carol; son, Doug, 2 granddaughters, Genevieve and Sarah; 4 great grandchildren, Violet, Scarlett, Harrison and Jovi; one brother, Benjamin; he is also survived by Carol’s children, John (Cathy) and Steve; 4 grandchildren, Lizzie, Matt (Erica), Megan and Colin; one great grandson, Aiden. He was a member of FBC Palmetto Church. A Celebration of his life will be on May 18, 2019 at 2pm at Golf Lakes Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to FBC Palmetto Church.

