Frederick W. McKrill, age 94, passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born in Warsaw, Indiana in 1924. Fred served in the US Navy during WWII as a Navy Radarman on an LST. He was also a Post Master in Atwood, IN. Fred was preceded in death by his son, David at the age of 9 and his first wife of 51 years, Berdetta. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Carol; son, Doug, 2 granddaughters, Genevieve and Sarah; 4 great grandchildren, Violet, Scarlett, Harrison and Jovi; one brother, Benjamin; he is also survived by Carol’s children, John (Cathy) and Steve; 4 grandchildren, Lizzie, Matt (Erica), Megan and Colin; one great grandson, Aiden. He was a member of FBC Palmetto Church. A Celebration of his life will be on May 18, 2019 at 2pm at Golf Lakes Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to FBC Palmetto Church.