William Fredrick Fail Mr. William Fredrick Fail Jr., age 82 of Ellijay, GA passed Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Fail was born January 6th, 1937 in Lancaster, OH to his late parents William Fredrick Fail, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Gerz Fail. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Ellijay, a graduate of Lancaster High School, Class of 1954, attended Ohio University, and was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. William served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a machinist and a mold maker for Tropicana before his retirement. He also was a master-craftsmen and wood maker and took great pride in his crafts that he made for others. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Snider Fail of the home in Ellijay, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Jodi and Calvin Perry of Bradenton, FL and Mitzi and Chuck Mann of Parrish, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Lowell and Lori Fail of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Heath Fail, Kyle Fail, Kari Schultz, Kaycee Heiss, and Garett Schultz; great-granddaughter, Farrah Rae Fail also survives. Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 from the Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor David Smedley officiating and Bill Canady speaking. Graveside Inurnment will follow in the Hope Lutheran Columbarium with Graveside Military Rites performed by the North Georgia Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 2PM until the Service hour at 3PM on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at the Hope Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Hope Lutheran Church, 3295 Old Highway 5 South, Ellijay, GA 30540 in memory of Mr. Fail. For more information go to

