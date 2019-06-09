Freeman G. Bever Freeman G. Bever, born on July 2, 1941 in Richwood, WVA to Wilburn Jason Bever and Nellie Odell Cook. Freeman was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose for over 25 years and also a member of the First Baptist Church of Williamstown. Freeman is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Kenneth, Jason and Melvin; sister, Lucille McCulty; two brothersin-law, Carl and Ray McCulty; grandson, Rowan Holt and three nephews, Dan, Mike and Dick. Freeman is survived by wife of 54 years, June; son, Eric; daughter, Christina Bever Holt; two grandsons, Rogan and Reiss Holt; four granddaughters, Kayla Thebodeau (Shannon), Annaliese, Emilie and Kellie Bever; one great-granddaughter, Everly Gray; two sisters, Mary Lou Cumberledge (Robert) and Charlotte McCulty; brother, Dale and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be planned later in Williamstown, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 9, 2019