Freeman G. Bever Freeman G. Bever, born on July 2, 1941 in Richwood, WVA to Wilburn Jason Bever and Nellie Odell Cook. Freeman was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose for over 25 years and also a member of the First Baptist Church of Williamstown. Freeman is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Kenneth, Jason and Melvin; sister, Lucille McCulty; two brothersin-law, Carl and Ray McCulty; grandson, Rowan Holt and three nephews, Dan, Mike and Dick. Freeman is survived by wife of 54 years, June; son, Eric; daughter, Christina Bever Holt; two grandsons, Rogan and Reiss Holt; four granddaughters, Kayla Thebodeau (Shannon), Annaliese, Emilie and Kellie Bever; one great-granddaughter, Everly Gray; two sisters, Mary Lou Cumberledge (Robert) and Charlotte McCulty; brother, Dale and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be planned later in Williamstown, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Tidewell Hospice.

