Garth H. Beaver Garth H. Beaver, 91, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on April 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Beaver of Bradenton, Florida; his daughter, Jennifer Snook of Charlottesville, Virginia; his son, Andrew Beaver of Bedford, Texas; as well as, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Garth was born on January 14, 1929 in Sandusky, Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University with a BS in Chemistry in 1951. He served honorably in the US Army and worked his entire career as a research chemist at the Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan from 1951 to 1982. He married the former Elizabeth (Betty) Kleinschmidt in Bay City, Michigan, on November 6, 1954. They made their home in Midland, Michigan until 1998, when they retired to Bradenton, FL. Garth was gregarious and hard-working and a devoted husband and father, who also tirelessly served his community. He ministered to immigrants in the Tri-Cities and also volunteered at the Ernie Wallace Memorial Blood Bank. He was later elected as a Midland County Commissioner, where he served for from 1982-1992. Garth had a strong faith in God and was active at the Midland Reformed Church and then later at the Bradenton Christian Reformed Church. Hobbies that he especially enjoyed included reading, landscaping, genealogy research, and taking dogs for a walk. A private Graveside Committal will be held in Sarasota, FL on April 22nd, 2020. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests that you consider donating blood to your local blood bank. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com

Garth had a special impact on our lives. His chuckle was contageous. He was like a grandpa to our boys. (Josh, Jonathan and Jason) He was extra special. So sorry for your loss.
Debbie Fields
