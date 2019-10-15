Gary A. Miller Gary A. Miller, 67, of Parrish, FL, passed away peacefully October 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Irene (Meyers) Miller of Getzville, NY and son, Geoffrey Miller. Dearest husband to and is survived by wife of 42 years, Susan McCourt Miller; sons, Keith (Melissa) and Shawn (Angela); brother, Mark (Eileen); loving grand- father of Aidan, Emily and Geoffrey; sister, Nancy (Ken) Rich; brother-in-law, Robert (Robin) McCourt; mother-in-law, Mary C. Riley and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion post #24, Bradenton FL. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Condolences to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 15, 2019