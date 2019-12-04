Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary E "Gus" Kuentzler Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary E, " Gus" Kuentzler Sr. (1934-2019) Gary E, " Gus" Kuentzler Sr., of Bradenton, FL formerly of York, PA passed away on November 26, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton, FL. He was preceded in death by a son, Gary E. Kuentzler, Jr; mother, Ano Geltz Kuentzler; father, Charles A. Kuentzler; sister, Marion Wertz; brothers, Albert, Elwood, Robert and Alvin Kuentzler. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia A. Stambaugh Kuentzler, son, Randall L. Kuentzler, daughter, Christine A. Rahley, grandson, Matthew L. Kuentzler and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary graduated from York Catholic High School in 1952 and married Patricia A. Stambaugh in 1955. Gary retired from Duplex Products in 1994 and shortly thereafter relocated to FL. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, painting and going to the beach. Services will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul The Apostles, 2850 75th St W, Bradenton, FL on December 9, 2019 at 10 AM. Celebration of Life luncheon to follow at the Country Village Clubhouse at 12N. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to or Tidewell Hospice.

