Gary Leonard Tibbetts
1954 - 2020
July 24, 2020
Ellenton, Florida -
Gary Leonard Tibbetts, 66, of Ellenton, FL passed away July 24, 2020. Born in Manchester, NH he moved to Manatee County in 2003 from Arlington, VA. He retired from the Manchester, NH Police Department as a Sergeant, he was special assistant to US Rep. Vern Buchanan since 2011 and he attended the Bridge Church.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie of Ellenton, FL; sons; Cody (wife, Heather) of Englewood, OH, David (wife, Malore) of Jacksonville, NC and Josh of Ellenton, FL; brother, Don Tibbetts (wife, Sam) of Orlando, FL; daughter, Kim Vaillancourt of Manchester, NH; Kim's daughters; Colbi & Berklee (Gary was their godfather); daughter, Kelly Tibbetts-Cote (husband, Gary) of Manchester, NH; Kelly's sons; Logan & Griffin. Brother in heart, Bobby Gurskis (wife, Lauren) of Bradenton Beach, FL; son, Bo Gurskis; sister, Amy Wilkenson (husband, Steve) of Corpus Christi, TX; son, Michael Wilkenson (wife, Martelle); daughter, Sara Shima (husband, Matthew) sister, Cindy McNally (husband, Brian) of Derry, NH; daughter;, Brittany & Brenna; sister in law, Diana Lavey (husband, Dan) and brother in law, James Wesley (wife, Regina); grandchildren, Hailey, Carter Ben, Mika-Rynn and Sabella'Kai.
Visitation will be 4:00-7:00PM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Bridge Church, 4000 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Memorial donations may be made to The Bishop Museum of Science & Nature, 201 10th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205 or Selah Freedom, PO Box 21415 Sarasota, FL 34276 or online at http://www.selahfreedom.com. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The Bridge Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 27, 2020
Dora Honsted
July 27, 2020
Hope your hearts are filled with wonderful memories of joyful times shared together as you celebrate a life well lived but taken way too soon. Miss you cousin.
Katharine Boisseau
Family
