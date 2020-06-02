Dr. Gary Lindall Dunlap MD Dr. Gary Lindall Dunlap MD, 71, passed away on Monday, May 25th, 2020 (Memorial Day) at Blake Medical Center. He was born September 30th, 1948, in Portsmouth Virginia; he was the son of the late Captain Ernest Dunlap U.S.N. and Shirley Dunlap. Gary graduated from the Citadel Military College in 1970. He served his country with honor as a Navy Seal in the Vietnam War. Returning home, Gary attended the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, graduating in 1974. On January 24th, 1976 he married Alta Mann and later settled in the Bradenton, FL area. For over 20 years he served the community as an Orthopedic Surgeon, saving and improving many lives around him. With his partners, he co-developed the Bradenton Orthopedic Associates medical practice, and later evolved the practice into Coastal Orthopedics, which still serves the community today. Later in life, though he retired from his main practice, Gary still served the greater community by participating in the Doctors Without Borders program. After Alta passed, he remained devoted in his twilight years to the church, serving as deacon at the Sun City Center, active member with the Christian Motorcyclists Association, "Riding for the Son". He also found love once again and married Rosalind Moi on December 1st, 2017. Gary was a patriot and public servant who enjoyed a quiet golf trip or exciting motorcycle ride in equal measure. His works are measured in a great many acts of service for the community, and now God has called him home. "Let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up." He is survived by wife, Rosalind Dunlap, son, Travis Dunlap, daughter, Tondra Dunlap Soto (Arnaldo), sister, Gail Dunlap, with nephew, Jimmy Little, nieces; Michelle Little Hemple and Mari Little Hunsader. A Memorial Service will be held at the Sun City Christian Center on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 7:00PM (17566 Hwy 301S, Wimauma, FL, 33598). The Service will maintain current Covid-19 protection protocols, but all are welcome. In order to accommodate people that cannot make it during the quarantine, you are welcome to send a small video message (1-2 minutes) about Gary that we will collect for the memorial. Please send the video by email to tanussane@ gmail.com by 12N on Friday, June 5th, 2020. "Life is service; service is love"
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.