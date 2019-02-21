Gary R. DeNoon Gary R. DeNoon, 64, passed away, February 11, 2019. He moved to Bradenton, Florida from Gowanda New York; where he was born. Gary was the only child of Robert & Leona DeNoon. He was the lead instructor of the automotive technician program at Manatee Technical College. Gary was an elder at Mt. Gilead Seventh-Day Adventist Church for 43 years. He had also been head elder at the Bradenton Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Gary is survived by his wife, Diane of 44 years; daughter, Jennifer (Lance) Maasdorp; grandson, Tanner; fur-babies, Kandi, Sparky and Lexi. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:30PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1803 13th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Manatee County Humane Society. Covell Funeral Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary R. DeNoon.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 21, 2019