Gary R. DeNoon Gary R. DeNoon, 64, passed away, February 11, 2019. He moved to Bradenton, Florida from Gowanda New York; where he was born. Gary was the only child of Robert & Leona DeNoon. He was the lead instructor of the automotive technician program at Manatee Technical College. Gary was an elder at Mt. Gilead Seventh-Day Adventist Church for 43 years. He had also been head elder at the Bradenton Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Gary is survived by his wife, Diane of 44 years; daughter, Jennifer (Lance) Maasdorp; grandson, Tanner; fur-babies, Kandi, Sparky and Lexi. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:30PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1803 13th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Manatee County Humane Society. Covell Funeral Home.

4232 26th St. W.

Bradenton , FL 34205

