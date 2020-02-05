Gary W. Roberts Gary W. Roberts, 72. of Bradenton, FL passed away on January 3, 2020. He was a retired construction company owner. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and served in Vietnam. He is survived by his son, James W. Roberts of Arkansas. Mr. Robert's son is unable to travel to Florida for the ceremony so we are asking any Veteran or Veteran supporter to please attend the ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by All Veterans - All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 5, 2020