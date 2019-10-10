Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gaylord L. Ault. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gaylord L. Ault Gaylord L. Ault passed away peacefully on Oct- ober 4th, 2019 at The Windsor Assisted Living Facility, Bradenton, Florida. He was 97 years old. He was born December 2, 1921 in Lima, Ohio to Maude Viola and Oliver Clyde Ault. His only sibling, a sister, died as an infant. Master Sergeant Ault served in World War II in Castelluccia, Italy as a Maintenance Crew Chief. He received a Bronze Star for always keeping the planes in the air. His plane "Hey Moe" flew 67 combat missions in 69 days. "Hey Moe" was later renamed "Lois M." His service in the military was, to him, his greatest lifetime achievement. To his family, his greatest lifetime achievement was his love and devotion to his family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 72 years, Lois Mae and son in-law, Daniel Nippes. He is survived by his three daughters, Marilyn Lois (Quilico), Joyce Lynn (Nippes), and Sandra Gay (Mattson), son-in-laws, James Quilico and Richard Mattson; ten grand-children, Kristin Lynn Shaw (Bobby), Lisa Gaye Mason (James), Jeffery Scott Nippes (Miranda), Scott Andrew Quilico, Christiane Quilico Wheeler (Lex), Michelle Marie Lima (Vanir), Ryan Charles Nippes, Aaron Joseph Laflin (Kirsten), Caitlin Sariah Svoboda (Petr), Tyler Fitzgerald Laflin; and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was greatly loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 AM at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 5115 Cortez Road, Bradenton, Florida.

