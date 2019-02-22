Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene P. Collins. View Sign

Gene P. Collins Gene P. Collins, 77, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away February 12, 2019. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana on June 22, 1941 to Orpha and Lucille (Gamble) Collins. Brother to Roger, Ronnie and Diane. Loving husband to Carla Collins. Father to Bryon and Alicia (Josh Spaid). Stepfather to Akemi and Theeven. Grandfather to Allyson, David, Danyelle, James, Bryon Jr, and Josephine. Great-grandfather to Evan. Gene graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, IN. He worked many years for Eli Lilly. Gene came to FL in 1979 and owned Haley's Motel on Anna Maria Island for 11 years with his then wife, Bonnie. He was a member of Rotary Club, a Holmes Beach city counselman, and a photographer working with many local papers. He has also lived in Floral City and Ft. Myers before making Turks and Caicos his home of the last 10 years with his wife, Carla. He was an accomplished builder and jack of all trades. He spent many years working with the Red Cross aiding hurricane and earthquake victims. A Private Memorial will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in his honor, a tribute page has been created at

