1/
Genevieve Handel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve Handel The Handel family sadly announces the death of their beloved daughter and sister Genevieve, age 17, on June 22nd, 2020. Genny passed away in her sleep from complications of Type 1 diabetes. There will be a COVID friendly drive-thru service on Friday, July 10th, 2020 from 7-9PM at Restoration Fellowship Church, 5614 Richardson Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 for all who would like to come. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genevieve's favorite place, Florida's diabetes camp, Gainesville, Florida, { http://floridadiabetescamp.org }

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved