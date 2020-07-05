Genevieve Handel The Handel family sadly announces the death of their beloved daughter and sister Genevieve, age 17, on June 22nd, 2020. Genny passed away in her sleep from complications of Type 1 diabetes. There will be a COVID friendly drive-thru service on Friday, July 10th, 2020 from 7-9PM at Restoration Fellowship Church, 5614 Richardson Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 for all who would like to come. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genevieve's favorite place, Florida's diabetes camp, Gainesville, Florida, { http://floridadiabetescamp.org
}