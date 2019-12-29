George Cyril Gallati MD died peacefully at Tidewell Hospice House Bradenton on December 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Alice Gallati and his wife Janet Kay Gallati . He is survived by his wife Shirley Gallati, his sister Karen Majcen, his son Todd G. Gallati (wife Kathy), his 2 daughters Julie K Linton (husband John) and April E Cohenour (husband Brady). He is survived by his grandchildren: Ryne and Chad Gallati. Elizabeth and Sarah Linton , and Tyler Cohenour . George was a General Surgeon in Manatee County for over 30 years and had also served as Chief of Staff at Manatee Hospital. Services will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice Bradenton.

