George H Lucas
December 31, 1952 - July 24, 2020
Bradenton, FL - George H Lucas, 67, died at Manatee Memorial Hospital on July 24th, 2020. He was born December 31st,1952 in Zebulon, NC, the son of Doctor "Doc" Aaron Lucas and Helen Liepert Lucas.
George began his career in retail rising to the ranks of Regional Merchandise Manager, and Buyer. George later had simultaneous careers in the Insurance & Financial Services Industry, and was the CEO of a family owned Medical Software Company at the time of his death.
George was known for his intellect, and his calm and gentle demeanor along with his sense of humor. George was a true gentleman and had a way of making people feel comfortable without even saying a word. George was a loving and devoted husband, wonderful father, and a good friend. He touched the lives of so many people; he will be missed by all and will never be forgotten. George enjoyed traveling with his wife, and spending time in the mountains. He also enjoyed going to baseball games with his son George, and football games with his son Jonathan.
George was preceded in death by his parents Helen and "Doc" Lucas, and his brother Frank A Lucas. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Pope Lucas of Bradenton, his son's George G Lucas and Johnathan A Lucas also of Bradenton, his brother Charles, and his wife Pat Lucas of Jacksonville, and his brother Bruce Lucas, of West Palm Beach.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held for family and close friends in Bradenton, FL on September 12th at 1:00 pm. The service will also be available via The First Presbyterian Church of Bradenton's Facebook and YouTube page www.youtube.com/fpbradenton
if you would like to join in.
Those who wish to honor George in lieu of flowers please send gifts in his memory to one of the following causes: 1) The University of Kentucky Office of Philanthropy, Harry King and Nell Katherine Buttermore Scholarship Fund, PO Box 34184 Lexington, KY 40588; 2) The Collaborative Research Center in Cusco, Peru Cayetano Heredia Alumni Foundation Attn: Alejandro Garcia Revilla, MD, President PO Box 1798, Ojai, CA 93024; or 3) Wounded Warrior Project
PO BOX 758516 Topeka, KS 66675.