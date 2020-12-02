1/1
George Hendrickson Smock Jr.
1933 - 2020
Bradenton, Florida - George Hendrickson Smock, Jr., 87, passed away November 25, 2020 after a 2 year battle against Mesothelioma. He was born in Freehold, N.J. to Dorothy and George Smock on November 19, 1933. In 1947 he moved to Bradenton, FL with his mother and sister after the death of his father. He graduated from Manatee High School Class of 1952. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Manchester during the Korean War.
In 1965 he married Lois Farley and they had two sons; George H. Smock, III and William W. Smock. Preceding him in death are his parents, his sister, Dot Daugherty; sister, Barbara Lott and brother, William W. Smock. In 1978 he established Gator Plumbing, Inc., which is now run by his sons. Surviving him is his wife, Lois; his son, George (Charlene); his son, Bill (Beverly); three grandchildren; Ricky (Stephanie), Troy and Aaron (Sarella) and two great-grand children, Ava Marie and Logan.
George had many friends who will miss his never-ending smile and gift of gab. He enjoyed camping, fishing, reading and wood-working. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.
Due to the Pandemic there will be no Services at this time. A Celebration of Life will occur sometime in the near future. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice will be appreciated. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com




Published in Bradenton Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Our sincere condolences to family and friends of our Manatee County High School Class of 1952 Alumnus

Manatee High School Alumni Association
Manatee High Alumni Association
