George Kemp Jr.
1953 - 2020
George Kemp Jr.
October 1, 1953 - August 18, 2020
Ellenton, Florida - George E. Kemp Jr., 66, of Ellenton, FL, formerly of Syracuse, NY, passed away on August 18, 2020. George was born of Florence (Fiume) and the late George Kemp Sr. He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years Ann (Licitra), five children; Michael (Bridget), Christa, Beth (Jerry) Hagerty, Alicia, Joshua (Lauren), his sister, Rose Allen, ten grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund. Funeral arrangements by Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
