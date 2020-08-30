George Kemp Jr.
October 1, 1953 - August 18, 2020
Ellenton, Florida - George E. Kemp Jr., 66, of Ellenton, FL, formerly of Syracuse, NY, passed away on August 18, 2020. George was born of Florence (Fiume) and the late George Kemp Sr. He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years Ann (Licitra), five children; Michael (Bridget), Christa, Beth (Jerry) Hagerty, Alicia, Joshua (Lauren), his sister, Rose Allen, ten grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund. Funeral arrangements by Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com