George King
November 16, 1936 - September 14, 2020
Bradenton, FL - George King, 83 years young, passed away on September 14, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date when they have time for friends and family to gather and toast in loving memory.
He was born and schooled on the hard streets of New York City but always met you with a warm smile and a joke. He served in the US Navy from 1955 to 1959. He always said his Navy years made him become a man; made him want to learn to cook; and he never needed to be on another boat.
Following his years in the service, he wore many hats but his final and favorite career was doing Real Estate which he loved guiding people through the biggest investment of their life. It allowed him to embrace his love of meeting & helping people. He enjoyed anything he could fix or build; traveling, especially RV trips. He moved frequently living in 8 states where he made life long friends.
George never met a stranger and never heard of a problem that couldn't be fixed. His quote on life was "Everything is a negotiation". Most people learn when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. George taught us that if you don't like your lemons, you should exchange them for oranges. "No" and "Can't" were never acceptable answers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fidelio and Anna King, his older brother, Raymond King. George is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Carolyn - who he always said saved his life; his son, Michael King and wife, Karla and their son, Andrew; his daughter, Tara King; His brother, Walter King; his sister, Dolores Flynn and her husband, Michael, with many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and many many beloved friends.
He was our rock; a loving, funny, wise and honorable man who always gave the best advice and shared the most amazing stories with a quick wit. We were blessed to have him as a husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be loved always.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) or any organization that supports our military families and veterans.